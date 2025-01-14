FINEOS Corporation Announces Quotation of 180,000 CHESS Depositary Interests

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:FCL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc has announced the quotation of 180,000 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is a result of securities being issued, transferred, or reclassified due to options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, which may impact the company’s market operations by potentially increasing its liquidity and investor base.

More about FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: 4.35%

Average Trading Volume: 229,909

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$649.6M

