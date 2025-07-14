FINDEX Inc. Launches Free Plan for Medical Document Digitization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FINDEX Inc. ( (JP:3649) ) has issued an announcement.

FINDEX Inc. has announced a new free plan for its DocuMaker Cloud service, aimed at accelerating the digitization of medical documents in small to medium-sized medical institutions. This initiative is expected to promote medical digital transformation (DX) and improve healthcare services, although its immediate financial impact is minimal, it is anticipated to enhance the company’s value in the long term.

FINDEX Inc. operates in the digital transformation industry, focusing on cloud-based services for medical document creation. Their primary product, DocuMaker Cloud, aims to support digitization in medical institutions, enhancing operational efficiency and information sharing.

