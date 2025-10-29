Finder Energy Secures Major Farmin Agreement for KTJ Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited ( (AU:FDR) ) has shared an announcement.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has made significant progress on its flagship KTJ Project in Timor-Leste, highlighted by a binding Farmin Agreement with TIMOR GAP, which secures 50% of the development capital expenditure up to a gross cap of US$338 million. This agreement, along with an independent resource upgrade and strategic alliances, positions Finder at the forefront of Timor-Leste’s energy sector, de-risking the pathway to a Final Investment Decision (FID) by mid-2026. The company’s near-term priorities include securing key project elements and optimizing funding solutions, with multiple catalysts expected to drive value in the coming quarters.

More about Finder Energy Holdings Limited

Finder Energy Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil development projects. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil fields, with a significant focus on the KTJ Project in Timor-Leste. Their primary market focus is on accelerating the development of contingent resources and establishing sovereign oil projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,774,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$171.5M

See more data about FDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue