Finder Energy Fast-Tracks Oil Field Development in Timor-Leste

Finder Energy Holdings Limited ( (AU:FDR) ) has provided an announcement.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited is accelerating the development of the Kuda Tasi and Jahal oil fields in Timor-Leste, with an initial forecast production rate of 25,000 barrels of oil per day. The company has secured 50% of the development capital expenditure under a farm-in agreement with TIMOR GAP, marking a significant step towards achieving a powerful cash flow and advancing its strategic positioning in the industry.

More about Finder Energy Holdings Limited

Finder Energy Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil exploration and production. The company is involved in developing oil fields, particularly in the Asia Pacific region and the UK North Sea, aiming to capitalize on high-impact appraisal and exploration opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,741,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$171.5M

