Finbar Group Director Increases Shareholding

Finbar Group Limited ( (AU:FRI) ) has provided an announcement.

Finbar Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ms. Melissa Siew Ching Chan acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market purchase valued at $70,000. This acquisition increases her indirect holdings to 23,718,327 shares, reflecting a strategic move that may influence the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Finbar Group Limited

Finbar Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, primarily targeting urban areas in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 87,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$190.5M

