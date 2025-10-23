Financial Street Securities Co., Limited Announces Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1476) ) is now available.

Financial Street Securities Co., Limited has officially changed its company name from Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. to Financial Street Securities Co., Limited, effective from October 28, 2025. This change includes a new stock short name for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while the stock code remains unchanged. The name change does not affect shareholder rights, and existing share certificates will remain valid.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1476) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Financial Street Securities Co., Limited, formerly known as Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd., operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities trading and related financial services. The company is based in China and conducts business in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 245,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.29B



