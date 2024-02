Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) has released an update.

Financial Institutions, Inc. has announced the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, with additional dividends for preferred stocks: $0.75 for Series A and $2.12 for Series B-1. Shareholders registered by March 15, 2024, will receive these dividends on April 2, 2024, marking a potentially lucrative date for investors in the company.

For further insights into FISI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.