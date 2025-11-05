Finance of America Reports Strong Year-to-Date Growth

Finance Of America Companies Inc ( (FOA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Finance Of America Companies Inc presented to its investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of home equity-based financing solutions, primarily serving the retirement sector and offering capital markets and portfolio management services.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Finance of America reported a net income of $131 million for the first nine months, despite a $29 million loss in the third quarter. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Better.com to enhance its product offerings for the senior demographic.

Key financial highlights include a year-to-date funded volume of $1.8 billion, marking a 28% increase from the previous year, and an adjusted net income of $33 million in the third quarter, reflecting a 136% improvement from the previous quarter. The company also repaid $85 million in high-cost working capital and repurchased Blackstone’s equity stake, enhancing financial flexibility.

Despite a quarterly loss due to changes in home price appreciation assumptions, Finance of America saw a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, from $46 million to $110 million, and a 120% year-over-year growth in adjusted net income. The strategic partnership with Better.com is expected to further strengthen its market position.

Looking ahead, Finance of America remains focused on leveraging its strategic partnerships and financial flexibility to capitalize on growing demand for home equity solutions, with management expressing optimism about future growth prospects.

