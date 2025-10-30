Finaccess Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited ( (RTBRF) ) has issued an announcement.

Finaccess Restauración, S.L. has increased its substantial holding in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited to 89.178% following a successful cash takeover offer. This move signifies a strategic consolidation of ownership, potentially impacting the company’s operational strategies and market positioning, as Finaccess now holds a significant majority stake.

More about Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on the management and operation of fast-food and restaurant chains. The company is known for its franchise operations, which include popular brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl’s Jr., catering to a diverse market with a focus on quick-service dining experiences.

