Fin Resources Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Major Announcement

The latest update is out from Fin Resources Limited ( (AU:FIN) ).

Fin Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement regarding a material acquisition and capital raising. This move is intended to help the company manage its disclosure obligations and is expected to impact its market operations and investor relations.

More about Fin Resources Limited

Fin Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on material acquisitions and capital raising activities. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker FIN.

Average Trading Volume: 1,899,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.25M

