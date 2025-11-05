Fin Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fin Resources Limited ( (AU:FIN) ) has shared an announcement.

Fin Resources Limited announced the quotation of 173,700,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 5, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the company’s capital base and investment opportunities.

Fin Resources Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing investment and resource management services. The company is known for its strategic market positioning and commitment to expanding its portfolio through various financial instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 10,770,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.25M

