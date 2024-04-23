Filo Mining Expands Deposit to 5.5km

Filo Mining (TSE:FIL) has released an update.

Filo Mining Corp. has announced promising results from their Filo del Sol Project, revealing substantial copper equivalent mineralization and extending the Filo deposit to over 5.5 kilometers in length. Notably, Drillhole FSDH108 expanded the Bonita Zone by 400 meters to the north and discovered mineralization at shallower depths, signaling the deposit’s growth potential. The company’s successful drilling campaign has been marked by improved productivity, contributing to a record-setting year.

