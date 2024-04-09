FIL Limited Acquires 5.6% Stake in Amaero

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

FIL Limited has emerged as a significant investor in Amaero International Ltd, securing a 5.60% stake with 30,303,030 common shares as of 26 March 2024. The investment, which became known to FIL on 05 April 2024, involved a series of acquisitions with a consideration of 0.3300 AUD per share, totaling over 30 million shares. This move by FIL underscores its investment discretion and voting power within Amaero, signaling a noteworthy shift in the company’s shareholder composition.

