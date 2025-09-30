Fifth Third Completes $300M Share Repurchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( (FITB) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Fifth Third Bancorp entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, purchasing approximately $300 million of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program. By September 29, 2025, Fifth Third had repurchased a total of 6,929,352 shares at an average price of $43.2941 per share, leaving approximately 93.1 million shares available for future repurchase under the program.

The most recent analyst rating on (FITB) stock is a Hold with a $49.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fifth Third Bancorp stock, see the FITB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FITB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FITB is a Outperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators are the most significant factors driving the score. However, concerns about declining revenue growth and a recent fraud-related impairment charge weigh on the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on FITB stock, click here.

More about Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a financial services company primarily engaged in commercial banking, retail banking, and investment services, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 4,730,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.05B

For an in-depth examination of FITB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue