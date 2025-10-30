FiEE Stockholder Approval at 2025 Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FiEE, Inc. entered into an unsecured promissory note with former executive officer David Lazar, effective February 18, 2025, which was converted into shares of common stock upon stockholder approval at the 2025 Annual Meeting on October 27, 2025. Additionally, the company issued a warrant to Lazar to purchase shares of common stock, which also became exercisable following stockholder approval at the same meeting. During the Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on several proposals, including the election of directors, ratification of the accounting firm, approval of stock issuance related to convertible notes and warrants, the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, and executive compensation for 2024.

The overall score reflects significant financial instability and negative technical indicators. The company’s declining revenues, negative equity, and cash flow issues are major concerns, while technical analysis suggests continued bearish momentum. Valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings, and the lack of earnings call insights maintains uncertainty. These factors combine to suggest high risk and low potential for positive stock performance.

