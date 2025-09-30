Fidia S.p.A. Strengthens Financial Position with Bond Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fidia Spa ( (IT:FDA) ) has provided an update.

Fidia S.p.A. has announced the conversion of 10 bonds into 555,554 new shares at a conversion price of Euro 0.18 per share, as requested by GGHL. This conversion is part of a larger convertible bond loan with warrants, which has been partially executed, increasing Fidia’s share capital by Euro 100,000 to a total of Euro 7,747,761.90. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market, and the company’s total number of shares will rise to 14,671,758. This move reflects Fidia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence.

Fidia S.p.A., based in San Mauro Torinese and listed on the Euronext Milan market, is a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of high-performance integrated milling systems. These systems are primarily used in the mold sector for the automotive and aerospace industries. With over 40 years of experience and approximately 135 employees, Fidia offers comprehensive solutions for the entire milling process, including numerical controls, high-speed milling systems, and CAM software.

Average Trading Volume: 427,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.69M

