Fidelity National Info Announces Board Member Changes

Fidelity National Info (FIS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

FIS has announced that Vijay D’Silva and Louise Parent will join the board of the Purchased Entity following the Transaction’s closure. Consequently, both informed FIS on January 31, 2024, that they would not seek re-election at the 2024 annual shareholders’ meeting, with their decisions unrelated to any disagreements with FIS.

For further insights into FIS corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.