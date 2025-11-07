Fidelity National Financial Announces Special Stock Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 6, 2025, Fidelity National Financial‘s board approved a special stock distribution of approximately 16 million shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., representing about 12% of F&G’s outstanding shares. This distribution, set for December 31, 2025, will provide FNF shareholders with around six shares of F&G for every 100 shares of FNF they hold as of December 17, 2025. The distribution is structured as a taxable dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and shareholders will receive cash for any fractional shares.

Spark’s Take on FNF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FNF is a Outperform.

Fidelity National Financial’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and solid cash flow management, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis indicates a cautious short-term outlook, while the valuation suggests the stock is fairly priced. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with strong segment performance but increased expenses impacting profitability.

More about Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) operates in the financial sector, primarily focusing on title insurance and transaction services. The company also has a significant stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., which offers annuities and life insurance products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,125,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.99B

