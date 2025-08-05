Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Announces Closed Period for Half-Yearly Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has issued an update.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the commencement of its closed period related to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2025, starting from 5 August 2025 and expected to conclude no earlier than 5 September 2025. The company has confirmed that all inside information has been disclosed to a regulatory information service, allowing it to deal in its own securities during this period unless new undisclosed information arises.
More about Fidelity Japan Trust PLC
Average Trading Volume: 114,574
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
See more data about FJV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.