Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Announces Closed Period for Half-Yearly Results

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ( (GB:FJV) ) has issued an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the commencement of its closed period related to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2025, starting from 5 August 2025 and expected to conclude no earlier than 5 September 2025. The company has confirmed that all inside information has been disclosed to a regulatory information service, allowing it to deal in its own securities during this period unless new undisclosed information arises.

