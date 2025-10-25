FIBRA Macquarie Mexico Reports Record Earnings Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

FIBRA Macquarie Mexico Reports Record Earnings Amid Challenges

FIBRA Macquarie Mexico Reports Record Earnings Amid Challenges

FIBRA Macquarie Mexico ((MX:FIBRAMQ12)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FIBRA Macquarie Mexico’s recent earnings call showcased a robust financial performance marked by record revenues and growth. The company demonstrated effective capital allocation and celebrated significant sustainability achievements. However, the discussion also highlighted concerns regarding economic deceleration in Mexico and specific market challenges, such as occupancy declines in Monterrey and Juarez.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

FIBRA Macquarie reported record consolidated revenues, achieving an 8.4% increase in underlying U.S. dollar terms over the previous year. The quarterly U.S. dollar AFFO rose by 6.6% annually, and the quarterly distribution saw a remarkable 17% increase from last year, underscoring the company’s strong financial performance.

Industrial Portfolio Performance

The industrial portfolio showed impressive results, with average rental rates increasing by 6.8% year-over-year. The company achieved a 17% renewal spread on negotiated leases and maintained a high quarterly retention rate of nearly 90%, reflecting the strength of its industrial assets.

Capital Allocation Success

A strategic acquisition of a 250,000 square foot logistics facility in Mexico City for $35 million was highlighted as a key move. This acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NOI and AFFO, positioning the company for future rental rate growth.

Retail Portfolio Recovery

The retail portfolio achieved a post-pandemic record occupancy of 93.6%, with NOI growth of 4.1% annually. The strong operating cash flow indicates a solid recovery in the retail segment, although some areas, like cinemas, continue to face challenges.

Sustainability Achievements

FIBRA Macquarie’s commitment to sustainability was evident as the company achieved 3 green stars in the 2025 credit assessment, scoring 94 points for the development benchmark. This achievement places the company ahead of regional and global peers.

Economic Deceleration Concerns

Despite the positive financial performance, there are concerns about potential economic deceleration in Mexico, particularly affecting industrial light manufacturing and retail tenants. This remains a key area of focus for the company moving forward.

Occupancy Declines in Certain Markets

Occupancy declines were noted in Monterrey and Juarez, attributed to the delivery of new unleased Class A products. Juarez, in particular, is experiencing softness in the market, which the company is monitoring closely.

Cinema Struggles in Retail Portfolio

The cinema sector within the retail portfolio continues to struggle compared to other tenants like gyms, supermarkets, and restaurants. This sector’s underperformance is a notable challenge for the retail segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

FIBRA Macquarie provided forward-looking guidance, reaffirming its FY ’25 AFFO per certificate guidance of MXN 2.8 to MXN 2.85 and an AFFO range of $115 million to $119 million in U.S. dollar terms, indicating potential annual growth of up to 5%. The company’s strong balance sheet, including a USD 375 million sustainability-linked credit facility, enhances liquidity to approximately USD 625 million, maintaining a debt service coverage ratio of 4.6x.

In summary, FIBRA Macquarie Mexico’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with record revenues and strategic growth initiatives. While the company faces challenges such as economic deceleration and market-specific occupancy declines, its robust capital allocation and sustainability achievements position it well for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement