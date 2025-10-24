Fevertree Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fevertree Drinks ( (GB:FEVR) ) has provided an announcement.

Fevertree Drinks PLC has repurchased 23,556 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated earlier in the year. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 857 to 877 pence and will be canceled, potentially impacting the company’s share value and signaling confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FEVR) stock is a Hold with a £959.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fevertree Drinks stock, see the GB:FEVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FEVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FEVR is a Neutral.

Fevertree Drinks’ overall stock score is primarily supported by its strong financial performance, characterized by robust cash flow and a solid balance sheet. However, the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns, and technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events limits additional context for the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FEVR stock, click here.

More about Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks PLC is a company operating in the beverage industry, primarily known for its premium mixers. The company focuses on providing high-quality tonic waters, ginger ales, and other mixer products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 456,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

For a thorough assessment of FEVR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue