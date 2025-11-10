Ferrexpo Faces Production Disruption Due to Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Attacks

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ferrexpo ( (GB:FXPO) ) has shared an update.

Ferrexpo plc announced that recent attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have disrupted power supply to its operations, affecting production and exports. Despite the challenges, the company has prepared by maintaining stocks of intermediary and finished products to minimize disruption. Efforts are ongoing to restore power and resume full production capacity.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FXPO) stock is a Hold with a £53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ferrexpo stock, see the GB:FXPO Stock Forecast page.

Ferrexpo’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and profitability. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with bearish trends but potential for upward momentum. Valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. Investors should be cautious given the financial challenges and industry risks.

More about Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss-headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, listed on the London Stock Exchange. It produces high-grade iron ore products for the global steel industry, which offer reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity when converted into steel. The company has been a significant supplier to the global steel industry for over 50 years and was the world’s third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Average Trading Volume: 2,372,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £309.5M

