Ferretti S.p.A. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results with Significant Order Growth

Ferretti S.p.A. ( (IT:YACHT) ) has provided an update.

Ferretti S.p.A. has reported a significant increase in its order intake, with a 36% rise overall and a 185% surge in the ‘Made to Measure’ segment in Q3 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company achieved net revenues of €887.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €141.7 million, both marking a 2.5% increase from the previous year. The net profit reached €61 million, while the order backlog showed double-digit growth. The company’s strong performance is attributed to favorable macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, successful Mediterranean boat shows, and high demand, positioning Ferretti well for the upcoming American season.

More about Ferretti S.p.A.

Ferretti S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating in the luxury yacht industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of luxury yachts, focusing on high-quality craftsmanship and innovative design to cater to a global market.

