Ferrellgas Partners Issues $650M Senior Notes

Ferrellgas Partners ( (FGPR) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, Ferrellgas, L.P. and its subsidiary Ferrellgas Finance Corp. issued $650 million in 9.250% senior notes due 2031, using the proceeds to redeem existing notes due 2026. This financial maneuver, alongside an amendment to their credit agreement extending its maturity to 2028 and increasing borrowing capacity, aims to bolster Ferrellgas’s financial flexibility and support its long-term growth initiatives, enhancing its balance sheet and financial position.

Spark’s Take on FGPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FGPR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s financial challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability. Despite strong technical indicators suggesting bullish momentum, the stock’s valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Strategic financial improvements are necessary for a more favorable outlook.

More about Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Average Trading Volume: 4,167

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $320.2M

