Ferrari NV Shines in Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Ferrari NV Shines in Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Ferrari NV ((IT:RACE)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Ferrari NV’s recent Q2 2025 earnings call painted a picture of resilience and success amidst a challenging global landscape. The company reported strong financial results, a robust order book, and successful product launches, all while navigating geopolitical and economic hurdles. Ferrari’s ability to adapt to U.S. tariffs and manage model changeovers effectively was also highlighted, underscoring its strategic agility.

Record Revenue and Strong Financial Performance

Ferrari reported total revenues of approximately EUR 1.8 billion for Q2 2025, marking a 4.4% increase year-over-year despite flat deliveries. The company’s profitability was robust, with EBITDA exceeding EUR 700 million and industrial cash flow reaching EUR 230 million. These figures underscore Ferrari’s strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Strong Order Book and Product Development

The company enters 2027 with a strong order book, bolstered by the newly launched Ferrari Amalfi, which is at the initial stage of order collection. The demand for the 296 Speciale family is notably high, nearly covering the entire life cycle, indicating strong market interest and confidence in Ferrari’s product offerings.

Investments and Infrastructure Progress

Ferrari continues to invest in client centricity, product excellence, and technological advancements. The production ramp-up of the e-building is on track, and the construction of a new paint shop is underway, reflecting Ferrari’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and production capabilities.

Successful Product Launches and Events

The launch of the Ferrari Amalfi, the 11th model in the 15-model road map, was a significant event. Over 1,500 guests attended the premieres on the Amalfi Coast, achieving unprecedented client engagement and brand visibility, which is crucial for maintaining Ferrari’s prestigious image.

Racing Achievements

In the racing arena, Ferrari secured its third consecutive win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Progress in Formula 1 is also notable, with recent races showing constant fights for podiums and wins, reinforcing Ferrari’s competitive edge in motorsports.

Geopolitical and Economic Challenges

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and market volatility, Ferrari remains cautious in its business operations. These challenges necessitate strategic agility and careful planning to mitigate potential risks.

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Ferrari has had to adapt to U.S. tariffs, which affected its cost structure. However, recent agreements may ease future costs, providing some relief and allowing Ferrari to maintain its financial health.

Model Changeover and Production Challenges

The quarter saw significant model changeovers and the gradual phaseout of the Daytona SP3, presenting challenges in maintaining the product mix. Despite these hurdles, Ferrari continues to manage its production effectively.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ferrari’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic. The company confirmed its 2025 guidance with greater confidence, citing a robust order book extending into 2027 and significant demand for new models. The production ramp-up for its e-building and new paint shop is progressing well. Additionally, Ferrari removed a previously considered 50 basis point risk on percentage margins following a recent agreement on U.S. tariffs, although it anticipates a softer product mix in the second half of the year.

In summary, Ferrari NV’s Q2 2025 earnings call reflects a company that is not only performing well financially but also strategically navigating a complex global environment. With strong revenue growth, a robust order book, and successful product launches, Ferrari is well-positioned for future success despite the challenges posed by geopolitical and economic factors.

