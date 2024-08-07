Ferguson PLC Advances Share Buyback Plan

Ferguson PLC (FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. has actively executed its $4.0 billion share repurchase program, acquiring 21,419 of its own common stock between August 1 and August 2, 2024. These repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 201,321,834, a figure pertinent for shareholders in their mandatory reporting calculations. The company’s stock repurchase initiative reflects its commitment to shareholder value and strategic capital allocation.

For further insights into FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.