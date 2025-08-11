Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( (TSE:FRX) ) has provided an announcement.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement is significant as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress, which are crucial for investors and stakeholders given Fennec’s strategic focus on expanding its market presence with PEDMARK and PEDMARQSI.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FRX) stock is a Buy with a C$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock, see the TSE:FRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FRX is a Neutral.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals shows strong revenue growth and improved cash flow, key for its industry. However, profitability issues and a weak balance sheet weigh down the score. Technical indicators and valuation reflect mixed signals, while positive earnings call sentiments provide some optimism. Addressing financial challenges will be crucial for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:FRX stock, click here.

More about Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on protecting cancer patients from cisplatin-induced hearing loss, known as ototoxicity. The company is primarily engaged in the commercialization of PEDMARK, a product designed to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in cancer patients. PEDMARK has received regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K., and is marketed under the brand name PEDMARQSI in Europe. Fennec has also entered into a licensing agreement with Norgine Pharmaceuticals for commercialization in Europe, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

YTD Price Performance: 25.69%

Average Trading Volume: 774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$314.9M

See more data about FRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue