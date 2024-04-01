Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong 2023 Growth

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) has released an update.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals saw strong fiscal performance with $21.3 million in full-year 2023 PEDMARK sales, bolstered by a $43 million exclusive licensing deal for PEDMARQSI in Europe and other regions, with potential for $230 million more in milestone payments. The company is positioned for further growth with a pro forma Q4 cash balance over $55 million and ongoing global expansion efforts. PEDMARK’s unique formulation also received a reminder from the FDA emphasizing its non-substitutability with other sodium thiosulfate products.

