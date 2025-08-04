Fenbi Limited Reports Decline in Profits but Sees Growth in AI-Driven Courses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fenbi Limited ( (HK:2469) ) has issued an announcement.

Fenbi Limited announced a decrease in revenue and net profit for the first half of 2025 due to intense competition in the tutoring industry. However, the company is optimistic about future growth prospects, driven by its innovative AI-empowered courses. These courses have significantly enhanced learning efficiency and increased student repurchase rates, with plans to expand the course offerings to additional subjects.

More about Fenbi Limited

Fenbi Limited operates in the recruitment examination tutoring industry in China, providing tutoring services and leveraging AI technology to enhance learning experiences. The company is focused on developing AI-empowered courses to optimize resource utilization and expand its market share.

Average Trading Volume: 63,288,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.51B

