Fenbi Limited Announces HK$200 Million Share Repurchase Plan

Fenbi Limited ( (HK:2469) ) just unveiled an update.

Fenbi Limited has announced a voluntary share repurchase program, intending to buy back up to 223,368,003 shares, which represents 10% of its total issued shares, for a maximum of HK$200 million over the next six months. The company believes its shares are undervalued and sees this move as a demonstration of confidence in its business outlook, aiming to enhance shareholder value and improve returns.

More about Fenbi Limited

Fenbi Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in an industry where it engages in activities related to share repurchase and financial management. The company is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with a focus on maintaining healthy cash flows and stable financial positions to support its business development.

