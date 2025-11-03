Fenbi Chairman Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence in Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Fenbi Limited ( (HK:2469) ).

Fenbi Limited announced an increase in shareholding by its chairman and substantial shareholder, Mr. Zhang Xiaolong, who acquired a total of 1,030,000 shares. This move reflects Mr. Zhang’s confidence in the company’s growth potential and development prospects. The acquisition did not affect the company’s public float or trigger mandatory general offer obligations under the Takeovers Code. The company remains committed to transparency and will continue to update shareholders and potential investors on any future changes in shareholding.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2469) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fenbi Limited stock, see the HK:2469 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fenbi Limited

Fenbi Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the educational technology sector. It is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and focuses on providing educational services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 48,138,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.14B

