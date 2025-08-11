FEMSA Supports BradyPLUS and Imperial Dade Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( (FMX) ) has shared an update.

On August 11, 2025, FEMSA announced that BradyPLUS and Imperial Dade have agreed to merge through an all-equity transaction, which FEMSA supports. BradyPLUS, in which FEMSA holds a minority stake, and Imperial Dade, both operating in the U.S. janitorial, sanitation, and packaging sectors, aim to expand their geographic reach and enhance customer service through this merger. FEMSA will maintain a 19% stake in the new entity and have board representation, with the merger pending regulatory approval and expected to close in the coming months.

The most recent analyst rating on (FMX) stock is a Buy with a $143.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fomento Economico Mexicano stock, see the FMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FMX is a Neutral.

Fomento Economico Mexicano’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and high dividend yield, partially offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call, particularly in the Mexican market. The high valuation poses additional risk, but the company’s expansion efforts and strategic initiatives offer potential upside.

To see Spark’s full report on FMX stock, click here.

More about Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a company that creates economic and social value through its operations in various industries, including retail and beverages. It operates the OXXO store chain and other retail formats in the Americas and Europe, and is involved in the health sector with drugstores and digital financial services. FEMSA is also the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products globally by volume, employing over 392,000 people across 18 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 662,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.92B

See more data about FMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue