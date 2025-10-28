FEMSA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( (FMX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, FEMSA reported its third-quarter financial results, highlighting a 9.1% increase in total consolidated revenues and a 4.3% rise in income from operations compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s retail segment, particularly Proximity Americas, showed significant growth with a 9.2% increase in revenues. Additionally, the digital payment platform Spin by OXXO expanded its user base by 20.5%. Despite challenges in the Mexican market, FEMSA’s diversified operations in South America and Europe helped mitigate local market softness. The company remains optimistic about future growth, especially with upcoming events like the FIFA World Cup and Coca-Cola’s 100th anniversary in Mexico.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican company involved in the retail, beverage, and logistics industries. It operates through various segments including FEMSA Retail, which covers Proximity Americas and Europe, Fuel, and Health, as well as Coca-Cola FEMSA, a major bottler of Coca-Cola products. The company is focused on expanding its market presence across the Americas and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 832,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.7B

