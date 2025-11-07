Femasys Secures $12 Million Through Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Femasys ( (FEMY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Femasys Inc. announced on November 3, 2025, that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with accredited investors to raise $12 million through a private placement of senior secured convertible notes and warrants. The proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes, with company insiders participating in the investment. The agreement grants the lead lender a board nomination right and includes customary covenants and restrictions.

The most recent analyst rating on (FEMY) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Femasys stock, see the FEMY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FEMY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FEMY is a Neutral.

Femasys’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and cash flow challenges. While there is some positive technical momentum, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing financial struggles. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events further limits the score.

More about Femasys

Current Market Cap: $35.91M

