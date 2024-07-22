Felix Group Corrects Q3 Report, Stability Ensured

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has released an amended Appendix 4C for Q3 FY24, correcting a classification error without affecting the reported cash and cash equivalents. The company, which operates a cloud-based SaaS procurement platform, continues to facilitate contractor and vendor connections through digital solutions that aim to reduce supply chain risk and enhance transparency.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.