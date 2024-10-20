Felix Group Achieves First Positive Cash Flow Milestone

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has reported its first-ever positive operating cash flow in Q1 FY25, marking a pivotal financial milestone. The company achieved a remarkable 23% growth in Contractor Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $6.0 million, driven by new contracts and expansions, including a significant deal with Bellevue Gold. Felix’s performance highlights its strong growth trajectory in the mining and resources sector.

