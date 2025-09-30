Felix Gold Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Felix Gold Ltd. ( (AU:FXG) ).

Felix Gold Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight. This announcement reinforces Felix Gold’s dedication to maintaining robust governance practices, potentially enhancing stakeholder trust and positioning the company favorably within the industry.

