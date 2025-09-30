Felix Gold Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Felix Gold Ltd. ( (AU:FXG) ).

Felix Gold Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement, outlining the responsibilities of its Board of Directors in guiding and monitoring the company’s operations. The statement emphasizes the board’s role in setting the company’s vision and objectives, overseeing financial and risk management, and ensuring legal and ethical compliance. This governance approach aims to align with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, enhancing transparency and accountability to shareholders.

Felix Gold Limited operates in the exploration and development industry, focusing on achieving financial success while adhering to sound corporate governance practices. The company aims to meet stakeholders’ expectations by adopting appropriate governance arrangements.

