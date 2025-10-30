Felix Gold Expands Antimony Discoveries at Treasure Creek

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Felix Gold Ltd. ( (AU:FXG) ) has provided an announcement.

Felix Gold Ltd. has announced significant advancements at its Treasure Creek project, with two new surface discoveries of crystallized stibnite and high-grade antimony drilling results. These findings suggest a substantial expansion of the mineralized system, enhancing the project’s potential to support the U.S. defense industrial base with secure, high-purity antimony feedstock. The company’s efforts align with the U.S. critical minerals strategy, aiming to provide a domestic supply of defense-critical metals.

More about Felix Gold Ltd.

Felix Gold Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with antimony, a critical mineral used in various industrial applications, and is actively working to enhance its market presence by expanding its mineralized systems.

Average Trading Volume: 2,659,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$194.1M

