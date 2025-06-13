Feiyang International Proposes New Share Option Scheme

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1901) ) is now available.

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the adoption of a new share option scheme. This scheme aims to allow the company to grant options to subscribe for shares, potentially enhancing its capital structure and shareholder value. The new scheme, if approved, will replace the existing share option scheme from 2019, signaling a strategic shift in the company’s approach to managing its equity incentives.

More about Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the financial sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing financial services and investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 946,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$105.7M

