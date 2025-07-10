Feedback plc Grants Share Options to Align Employee and Shareholder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Feedback ( (GB:FDBK) ) has provided an announcement.

Feedback plc announced the grant of 254,117 options to subscribe for new ordinary shares under its EMI Share Option Scheme to incentivize and retain talent. The options, exercisable at 20 pence per share, represent a 37.9% premium to the previous closing share price and are aimed at aligning the interests of employees and shareholders. The grant includes 219,073 options to a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and 35,044 options to four employees, with vesting conditions tied to revenue milestones. This move is expected to enhance employee retention and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FDBK is a Neutral.

Feedback plc’s overall score reflects a mixture of strengths and challenges. Strong balance sheet and strategic corporate alignments are positive, but persistent losses and cash flow issues raise concerns. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight difficulties due to negative earnings.

Feedback plc is a clinical infrastructure specialist that focuses on liberating data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems to enhance workflow and enable better communication among clinicians. The company offers platforms such as Bleepa® for communication and collaboration, and CareLocker® for patient data access and control. Feedback plc operates in both public and private healthcare markets, including the NHS, and employs a scalable software-as-a-service model to grow its customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 70,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.35M

