FEED ONE CO. Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Sales Decline

FEED ONE CO (JP:2060) has released an update.

FEED ONE CO., LTD. reported a decrease in net sales by 5.3% for the first half of 2024, yet managed to increase its operating profit by 18% and ordinary profit by 20%, reflecting efficient cost management. The company also raised its profit attributable to owners of the parent by 55.4%, highlighting robust financial performance despite a challenging market environment. Looking ahead, FEED ONE anticipates a slight decline in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:2060 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.