FEED ONE CO., LTD. Announces Interim Dividend with Commemorative Addition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from FEED ONE CO ( (JP:2060) ) is now available.

FEED ONE CO., LTD. has announced a decision to pay an interim dividend of 21 yen per share, which includes a commemorative dividend to mark the 10th anniversary of the company’s integration. This decision aligns with the company’s policy to maintain a consolidated dividend on equity of 3%, aiming to strengthen its financial foundation for long-term growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2060) stock is a Hold with a Yen1148.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FEED ONE CO stock, see the JP:2060 Stock Forecast page.

More about FEED ONE CO

FEED ONE CO., LTD. operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and distribution of animal feed. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is dedicated to enhancing its financial position through progressive dividends and retained earnings.

YTD Price Performance: 30.19%

Average Trading Volume: 90,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen37.57B

For a thorough assessment of 2060 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue