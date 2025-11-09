Federal Bank Ltd. Allots Equity Shares Under ESOS

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Federal Bank Ltd. (India) ( (IN:FEDERALBNK) ).

Federal Bank Ltd. has announced the allotment of equity shares following the exercise of stock options under its Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS) of 2010 and 2017. This move, approved by the bank’s Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics, and Compensation Committee, results in the issuance of a total of 282,444 equity shares, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and providing incentives for employee retention and motivation.

More about Federal Bank Ltd. (India)

Federal Bank Ltd. is a prominent financial institution in India, operating in the banking industry. The bank provides a range of financial services including retail and corporate banking, with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 387,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 577.6B INR

