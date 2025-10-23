Fedbank Financial Services Expands Share Capital Through Employee Stock Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. ( (IN:FEDFINA) ).

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. announced the allotment of 348,312 equity shares following the exercise of vested stock options by its employees under the company’s 2018 Employee Stock Option Scheme. This allotment increases the company’s paid-up share capital and the newly allotted shares will rank equally with existing equity shares, with formalities for listing these shares currently underway.

More about Fedbank Financial Services Ltd.

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering financial products and services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial solutions to its clients, leveraging its expertise in the sector.

Average Trading Volume: 113,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 54.93B INR

