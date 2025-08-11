FDCTech Announces Intent to Acquire Xoala

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FDCTech ( (FDCT) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, FDCTech, Inc. announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Steven AB, trading as Xoala, a Swedish company authorized as an Electronic Money Institution. This strategic move is aimed at expanding FDCTech’s financial services across Europe and the UK, positioning it as a vertically integrated global trading and payments group. The acquisition, valued at $6,750,000, will provide FDCTech with a strong European payments infrastructure, allowing it to offer a comprehensive trading-to-payments solution. This expansion is expected to enhance the company’s high-margin fee income streams and reduce its reliance on trading commissions, thereby strengthening its competitive position in the fintech industry.

Spark’s Take on FDCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FDCT is a Neutral.

FDCTech’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its robust revenue growth and strategic corporate events, which are offset by challenges in profitability, valuation, and cash flow management. The technical analysis provides mixed signals, while the absence of earnings call data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on FDCT stock, click here.

More about FDCTech

FDCTech, Inc. is a fintech-driven firm that specializes in acquiring and scaling small to mid-size legacy financial services companies. It serves a wide range of clients including regulated and OTC brokerages, as well as prop and algo trading firms, across various asset classes such as forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, and precious metals. The company focuses on integrating these firms using its proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to enhance value for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 202,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $24.51M

Find detailed analytics on FDCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue