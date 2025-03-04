FDA Places Hold on BioNTech’s Malaria Vaccine Trial

BioNTech SE ( (BNTX) ) has issued an update.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on BioNTech SE’s Investigational New Drug application and the related Phase I/IIa clinical trial for an investigational RNA-based vaccine aimed at preventing P. falciparum malaria. BioNTech has proactively paused the study and is working with the FDA to address their requests and determine the next steps, which may impact the company’s operations and its position in the vaccine development industry.

BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company based in Mainz, Germany, known for its development of RNA-based vaccines and immunotherapies. The company focuses on innovative treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, and other serious health conditions.

