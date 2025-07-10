FDA Approves United Laboratories’ Innovative Drug for Obesity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The United Laboratories International Holdings ( (HK:3933) ) has issued an update.

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited announced the FDA approval of its investigational new drug application for UBT37034 Injection, a Class 1 innovative drug targeting overweight and obesity. This approval marks a significant step for the company in enhancing its competitiveness and creativity within the biopharmaceutical industry, potentially benefiting its operations and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3933) stock is a Hold with a HK$15.29 price target.

More about The United Laboratories International Holdings

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative drugs. Its primary products include peptide receptor agonists, with a market focus on addressing conditions such as overweight and obesity.

Average Trading Volume: 12,155,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.33B

