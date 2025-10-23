FBR Limited Clarifies Status on Section 249D/249F Notices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from FBR Limited ( (AU:FBR) ) is now available.

FBR Limited has clarified that it has not received any formal notices under sections 249D or 249F of the Corporations Act, despite ongoing correspondence from Mr. Bob Ciesla, who has been seeking shareholder support for further action. The company assures stakeholders that it will update the market if any formal notice is received, maintaining transparency and compliance with disclosure obligations.

FBR Limited is a robotic technology company that designs, develops, and builds dynamically stabilized robots aimed at addressing global needs more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Their core technology, Dynamic Stabilisation Technology® (DST®), is utilized in applications such as the Hadrian® bricklaying robot and the Mantis™ welding robot, serving industries like construction, mining, shipbuilding, and defense manufacturing.

