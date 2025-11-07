FBR Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
FBR Limited ( (AU:FBR) ) just unveiled an update.
FBR Limited has announced a proposed issue of 145,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for December 1, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, and the company has applied for the quotation of these securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The announcement indicates a strategic step by FBR Limited to potentially enhance its capital structure and market presence.
More about FBR Limited
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$26.75M
