FBR Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

FBR Limited ( (AU:FBR) ) just unveiled an update.

FBR Limited has announced a proposed issue of 145,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for December 1, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, and the company has applied for the quotation of these securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The announcement indicates a strategic step by FBR Limited to potentially enhance its capital structure and market presence.

More about FBR Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$26.75M

For an in-depth examination of FBR stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue